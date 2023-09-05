During planning for this week’s 89th Lewiston Roundup, the Board of Directors had the opportunity to bring in trick rider Haley Proctor to perform.
For a moment, some board members considered waiting a year before hiring a performer like Proctor, since that would coincide with the Roundup’s 90th edition. But they ultimately decided to invite her this year, since it’s never a guarantee when a performer like her will be able to make the trip to Lewiston.
“And we’ll set the stage,” said Willie Deibel, a member of the Roundup board. “How do we come off of the 89th and not bring (a performer) back for the 90th? I really hope that we work hard to find another one or a different specialty act for next year.”
This year’s Roundup doesn’t come on a milestone year, but there will be a few new features organizers are excited about.
Rodeo action is scheduled for Wednesday through Saturday starting at 6:59 p.m. each day at the Roundup grounds, 2100 Tammany Creek Road, south of the Lewiston Orchards. Tickets are being sold at the Little Red Barn at North 40 in Lewiston and at lewistonroundup.com, and are $5 cheaper when purchased in advance.
New this year
Proctor is scheduled to perform Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, Deibel said. During Thursday’s long Family Night performances, she will likely just carry the flag into the arena.
It’s the first time the Roundup has featured a stunt performer since 2013, when Sally Bishop and Roz Beaton were part of the show.
One brand-new feature this year is the Little Buckaroos adaptive rodeo from 8-11 a.m. Wednesday at the outdoor arena. All people with special needs are allowed to enter through the contestants’ entrance and take part in accessible rodeo activities.
“It’s a great opportunity to work with people with special needs and integrate them into the sport of rodeo,” Deibel said.
Same this year
The rodeo schedule is similar to what it has been in recent years, with Xtreme Bulls on Wednesday, Family Night on Thursday, Tough Enough to Wear Pink on Friday and Patriot Night on Saturday.
During Family Night, children 12 and younger will be admitted free of charge and there will be no fee to park.
There will be some performances tonight during “slack,” when excess contestants compete without a crowd in the stands.
The Roundup last year drew a total of 18,757 spectators, with the biggest crowd of 6,792 coming during the Saturday performance. The arena’s official capacity is 7,000.
Each day of the Roundup, the parking gates will open at 4 p.m., the ticket window at 4:30 p.m. and the gates to the arena at 4:59 p.m. Spectators are encouraged to come early to ease traffic bottlenecks, Deibel said.
The Roundup parade in downtown Lewiston is set for its traditional start time of 9:59 a.m. Saturday.
Watch for them
Stetson Wright, one of the top bull riders in the country and a previous winner of the Big Four Best in the Northwest award, is scheduled to compete Wednesday and Saturday.
Another accomplished bull rider, JB Mauney, is also expected at Lewiston.
Rachelle Riggers, of Lewiston, made her Roundup debut as a pro barrel racer last year and is scheduled to compete again Friday.
There are 611 contestants signed up for the Roundup, plus 50 entries in the Xtreme Bulls. That is about 70 more than last year, Deibel said.
The Roundup has also bumped up the added money by about $13,000, to a total of $106,500. That money is combined with entry fees to create the total purse for the pros who complete.
The Roundup royalty this year consists of only Queen Lexi Way, who is a 20-year-old University of Idaho student from Nampa. She is studying pre-veterinary science and is “a heck of a rider,” Deibel said.
The grand marshal is Nick Egland, a retired veterinarian in Lewiston and longtime Roundup volunteer.
Returning are announcer Will Rasmussen and rodeo clown JJ Harrison. The bullfighters are Kaleb Barrett, Nate Jestes and Clay Heger.
Keeping up the grounds
Maintain the Roundup grounds is one of the biggest challenges for the Board of Directors, Deibel said. The water issues the facility had in recent years have been solved by drilling a new well; having adequate power during major events remains an ongoing concern.
The Roundup moved to its current location in 1982, and organizers are focused on making gradual improvements to the facility.
“To grow and do more things, we just have to look at infrastructure in general,” Deibel said. “Are we using the property that we have to the fullest potential? We’ll just keep looking down that road for capital improvements and long-range planning.”
Baney may be contacted at mbaney@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2262. Follow him on Twitter @MattBaney_Trib.