During planning for this week’s 89th Lewiston Roundup, the Board of Directors had the opportunity to bring in trick rider Haley Proctor to perform.

For a moment, some board members considered waiting a year before hiring a performer like Proctor, since that would coincide with the Roundup’s 90th edition. But they ultimately decided to invite her this year, since it’s never a guarantee when a performer like her will be able to make the trip to Lewiston.