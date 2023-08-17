At times, it can feel as though the oxygen around housing challenges is taken up by the Treasure Valley’s rapidly growing cities. While there is certainly a significant issue regarding supply, demand and lack of affordability in these areas, the vast majority of Idaho is rural and those residents are also feeling the pressure.

“We do get forgotten when you talk about housing and affordability — it’s a big issue around here,” said Dodd Snodgrass, executive director of the Clearwater Economic Development Association, which serves Clearwater, Idaho, Latah, Lewis and Nez Perce counties.