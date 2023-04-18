RV trailer destroyed by fire Monday night west of Kamiah

KAMIAH — A recreational vehicle trailer was a total loss after it was engulfed by a fire Monday night on Lawyer Creek Road west of Kamiah.
No one was injured in the fire, according to Kamiah Fire-Rescue Chief Bill Arsenault. A woman who had been in the RV managed to escape when the blaze started.
Crews were dispatched to the fire on the 3000 block of Lawyer Creek Road at 8:14 p.m. Monday and found the RV fully engulfed. After confirming no one was in danger, Kamiah Fire-Rescue suppression equipment couldn't access the trailer because of its location.
Arsenault said the woman had attempted to light a propane heater before the fire, but the cause of the blaze is still under investigation. The investigation is being conducted by the Nez Perce Tribal Police because the woman is of Nez Perce descent.
The tribal police and Lewis County Sheriff's Office deputies also responded to the Monday night call.
The fire came one night after a cluster of buildings in Kooskia was destroyed in a blaze, and on the heels of other structure fires in the upper Clearwater River area. Arsenault said many of the recent fires have been exacerbated by clutter in and around the structures that burned.
"I'm not saying that's the case with every one of them, but a lot of people have a lot of stuff that creates an excess fuel load," he said.