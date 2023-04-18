RV trailer destroyed by fire Monday night west of Kamiah

A recreational vehicle trailer is fully engulfed in flames after it caught on fire west of Kamiah on Monday night. No one was injured.

 Kamiah Fire-Rescue

KAMIAH — A recreational vehicle trailer was a total loss after it was engulfed by a fire Monday night on Lawyer Creek Road west of Kamiah.

No one was injured in the fire, according to Kamiah Fire-Rescue Chief Bill Arsenault. A woman who had been in the RV managed to escape when the blaze started.