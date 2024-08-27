Save NIC candidates sweep North Idaho College trustee races

The three candidates backed by Save NIC swept the North Idaho College Board of Trustees races.

The victory is a clear sign that their message of maintaining accreditation at the college landed with Kootenai County voters.

Eve Knudtsen bested incumbent Greg McKenzie with 55.7% of the vote to McKenzie’s 44.3%.

Rick Durbin won 52.3% of the vote to William Lyons’ 47.8%.

The closest race was between retired teacher Mary Havercroft with 51.2% to recent Oregon transplant Michael Angiletta’s 48.8%.

The three trustee-elects will officially take over at the November 20 board of trustees meeting. They will. have just a few weeks to address concerns from the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities before the commission reached a decision on NIC’s accreditation status.

The central issue standing in the way of retaining accreditation, an evaluation report released last week maintained, has been good governance. The college has until the April United States Department of Education deadline to return to good standing with the NWCCU.

McKenzie, Lyons and Angiletta were endorsed by the Kootenai County Republican Central Committee and ran on a platform of “Make NIC Great Again.”

As a group, the KCRCC candidates didn’t see governance as the main issue. Instead, they say the NWCCU’s push for diversity, equity and inclusion is at the heart of the accreditation battle.

Knudtsen, Havercroft, and Durbin argued a loss of accreditation would put the school in jeopardy. Their main goal for running was to retain accreditation and continue educational opportunities proper for North Idahoans.

Knudtsen woke up Wednesday morning and started getting ready for work, like most other days as she said she got dressed had her time with God.

“I’m thanking him for all the blessings that he has bestowed on me and now what he has done for our college,” Knudtsen said.

Knudtsen said she’s ready to work hard the next few weeks to prove to the NWCCU that the new board is capable of good governance. The NWCCU is set to make a decision on NIC’s status at their January meeting.