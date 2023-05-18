MOSCOW — Wayne Schmidt and Saba Baig won their respective races in the Latah County Library District Trustee election, according to unofficial results Wednesday, a day after the vote.

With all 34 precincts accounted for, Schmidt leads Colton Bennett and Michelle Huso for a six-year term on the board. He has 2,975 votes, or 59.5% of the total. Schmidt is a Deary resident who previously served as a Latah County Library District trustee in 2001.

