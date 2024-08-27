Seahawks fans may get a state-recognized day

One of the loudest crowds in the NFL — Seattle Seahawks fans — could soon get a day of their own to celebrate as Washington lawmakers look to make Dec. 12, the “Day of the 12s.”

House Bill 1759, is sponsored by Rep. Sharlett Mena, D-Tacoma, and already has 20 co-sponsors. It received a hearing in the House State Government and Tribal Relations Committee on Friday.

“As many of you know, it’s often said that few things bring people together like a common enemy, in this case, the San Francisco 49ers,” Mena said jokingly.

The bill would add the Day of the 12s to the list of 20 other state-recognized days such as Washington Army and Air National Guard Day on Jan. 26, Water Safety Day on May 15 and Blood Donor Day on Dec. 18. These days are not considered legal holidays.