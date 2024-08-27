Seahawks fans may get a state-recognized day

One of the loudest crowds in the NFL — Seattle Seahawks fans — could soon get a day of their own to celebrate as Washington lawmakers look to make Dec. 12, the “Day of the 12s.”
House Bill 1759, is sponsored by Rep. Sharlett Mena, D-Tacoma, and already has 20 co-sponsors. It received a hearing in the House State Government and Tribal Relations Committee on Friday.
“As many of you know, it’s often said that few things bring people together like a common enemy, in this case, the San Francisco 49ers,” Mena said jokingly.
The bill would add the Day of the 12s to the list of 20 other state-recognized days such as Washington Army and Air National Guard Day on Jan. 26, Water Safety Day on May 15 and Blood Donor Day on Dec. 18. These days are not considered legal holidays.
Seahawks fans for decades have been known as the “12s” — previously the “12th Man” or “12th Fan.” Fans are referred to as the 12th player, as their roaring cheers frustrated opposing teams.
In 1984, the Seahawks retired the number 12 from players’ jerseys in honor of the 12th Fan and became the first professional sports team to retire a jersey in honor of their fans.
“When fans wear the signature blue and green, they belong to the same team, no matter where they live, what language they speak or where they were born,” Mena said.
They’ve won 11 division titles, three conference championships, and one Super Bowl in 2014, where they defeated the Denver Broncos.
In 2011, during a Seahawks game in Seattle, fans produced seismic activity, now known as the “Beast Quake,” when running back Marshawn Lynch made a legendary 67-yard run in the playoffs.