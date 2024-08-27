Seattle minimum wage reaches $20.76 an hour

Seattle’s lowest-paid workers will be ringing in the new year with a raise.

Minimum wage in the city will rise to $20.76 per hour beginning midnight on New Year’s Day, one of the highest rates in the country. For the first time since Seattle’s minimum wage ordinance took effect almost a decade ago, all employers will be subject to the same pay floor.

“We are back to a single minimum wage in Seattle,” said Jacob Vigdor, professor of public policy and governance at the University of Washington. Previously, pay thresholds varied by business size and compensation model. “This is the final step of the rollout.”

In 2024, minimum wage for most employers in the city was $19.97 per hour. Exceptions existed for small employers, defined as those with 500 or fewer employees.

Under an exemption known as the tip credit, small employers could pay employees a lower minimum wage of $17.25 per hour, with the difference made up in tips. For those in the restaurant business, tips can often boost workers’ per-hour wages far beyond the municipal minimum.

In Seattle, restaurant workers and businesses alike have expressed mixed feelings about the coming increase.

Owners of local restaurants, coffee shops and bars worry that regular price hikes keeping up with the rising cost of labor are turning customers away from dining out. Workers have expressed concern that as wages and menu prices tick up customers might tip less, eroding a critical component of their take-home pay.

“It’s just not sustainable,” said Anthony Anton, president and chief executive officer of the Washington Hospitality Association, which represents restaurants across the state.

Anton said restaurants are already squeezed by high costs and low margins. An hourly wage hike from $17.25 to $20.76 — representing a 20% increase in labor costs — could force many businesses to close, Anton said. The trade association projects that in the Seattle area, the number of restaurants will decrease by 5% to 8% in 2025.

Others expect the effect on businesses to be more modest, pointing out that the exact amount of the wage increase has been scheduled since the fall.