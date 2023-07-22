Among some of the more questionable actions recently by the Idaho Legislature, the adoption in 2020 of huckleberries as the state fruit was a smoothie move.
The legislation came about after a campaign from a group of northern Idaho fourth graders, which raises the question of perhaps who should really be running the government. But we may find that out in a decade or two.
Huckleberries say Idaho in so many ways. We’re isolated and hard to get to; workers here often put in a lot of hours of hard labor for a small return; we’re friendly with bears and other wild critters; and no matter how much they try to sophisticate us, Idahoans defy domestication.
I saw a social media post from a friend of mine who took his family out huckleberrying a week or so ago. They picked for a couple of hours, he said, and they got two cups of berries.
That’s how it is with huckleberries. You can’t really expect volume when you gather them but you make up for that in intense flavor that just pops. Those people who pick enough huckleberries for pies and jam have to take time off from work and beat the bushes from sunup to sundown. And if they decide to sell them it’s no wonder they charge upward of $50 a gallon or more.
As they say, there are only two kinds of people in the world: those who pick huckleberries for profit and those who eat the profit before it hits their bucket.
I am of the second category. No matter how much I hoped to get enough huckleberries to prove I hadn’t been out there in the woods napping, I could not refrain from eating the whole batch before I even got back to the pickup truck.
I’d pick a handful and then look at that little pile of glistening purple berries sitting at the bottom of my plastic bucket. Tempting me. Visions of pies and jams and other sweets floated before my eyes but in the battle between my imagination and my taste buds, taste buds won out every time. I’d come back home with little to show for my efforts, much to the judginess of the more dedicated pickers. All I could do was claim that the bears beat me to the patch.
And perhaps that is one more reason huckleberries represent Idaho so well. Carpe diem — seize the huckleberries while you can. You can eat frozen blueberries the rest of the year.
