The Idaho Senate on Monday called for the creation of a new interim committee to study land use issues and their effect on the housing supply in Idaho.

Sen. Ali Rabe, D-Boise, co-sponsored Senate Joint Resolution 103, which calls for the creation of the interim committee.

Rabe works as executive director of Jesse Tree, a Boise-based nonprofit organization that provides financial assistance to local families in danger of being evicted.

While presenting the resolution Monday at the Idaho State Capitol in Boise, Rabe said housing availability and affordability remain two of the top issues for Idahoans.

“The intention is to pull together stakeholders through the interim (when the Idaho Legislature is not in session), discuss why more housing isn’t being built in Idaho, identify barriers to more housing being built, and come up with some solutions with a group of stakeholders,” Rabe said. “As you all know, our rapid population growth in the state has increased demand for housing, driving up costs, and many Idahoans are struggling to find housing they can afford.”