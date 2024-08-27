Moyle has said the bill is Idaho’s version of the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, that is championed by President Donald Trump and billionaire Elon Musk.

“We’ve learned in Idaho that the lightest touch of government is best,” Anthon said Thursday. “We’ve learned that the least amount of interference in the lives of our Idaho families aligns with our constitutional liberties”

Once Little receives the bill, he can sign it into law, veto it or allow it to become law without his signature.

