Senate’s private school choice bill narrowly clears committee

A Democrat cast a surprising swing vote Monday to advance a bill to unlock state funds for private schooling and home schooling.

The Senate Education Committee sent Senate Bill 1025 to the floor on a 5-4 vote. Sponsored by Sen. Dave Lent, R-Idaho Falls, the bill would expand Idaho’s Empowering Parents program from $30 million to $50 million, increase yearly grants from $1,000 to $5,000 and add private school tuition as an eligible expense.

The bill also promises public schools an additional $30 million in special education funding to partly address a funding gap estimated at $80 million. This pledge won over Sen. Carrie Semmelroth, who broke ranks with the Democratic caucus, which has fervently opposed subsidies for private education. Semmelroth, a Boise State University instructor specializing in special education, told Idaho Education News that her vote wasn’t about “partisan politics.”

“Policymaking is about serving the public good,” she said after Monday’s hearing. “This is the first time I’ve seen legislation that’s actually trying to put money into special ed. Separate from partisan politics, separate from vouchers, as a special education teacher, I have to take efforts like that seriously.”

SB 1025 is one of two bills Idaho lawmakers are considering to direct public funds to private schooling and home schooling. The other proposal, House Bill 93, would create a refundable tax credit. It’s awaiting a public hearing in the House.

Lent, chairperson of Senate Education, touted the accountability measures in his proposal, particularly one to require participating private schools to accept students with disabilities.

“If we’re going to have a school choice bill, it has to look like this,” he said during Monday’s hearing. “We have to have exactly the right kind of sideboards to protect not only our students, but our parents, our families and the people of the state of Idaho.”

To be an eligible expense in the Empowering Parents program, private schools would have to be accredited by a body recognized by the State Board of Education. They would also have to:

Comply with state laws related to special education, nondiscrimination and parental rights.

Maintain enrollment and performance data.

Administer a nationally normed standardized test.