Senators’ concerns on Hegseth are varied

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Pete Hegseth has spent the week on Capitol Hill trying to reassure Republican senators that he is fit to lead President-elect Donald Trump’s Department of Defense in the wake of high-profile allegations about excessive drinking and sexual assault.

But senators in both parties have also expressed concern about another issue — Hegseth’s frequent comments that women should not serve in frontline military combat jobs.

As the former Army National Guard major and combat veteran fights to salvage his Cabinet nomination, meeting with senators for a fourth day Thursday with promises not to drink on the job and assurances he never engaged in sexual misconduct, his professional views on women troops have also come under scrutiny. He said as recently as last month that women “straight up” should not serve in combat roles.

North Dakota Sen. Kevin Cramer said Wednesday that he confronted Hegseth about the issue when they spoke one-on-one.

“I said to him, just so you know, Joni Ernst and Tammy Duckworth deserve a great deal of respect,” Cramer said, referring to two female senators who sit on the Senate Armed Services Committee. Both Ernst, R-Iowa, and Duckworth, D-Ill., are combat veterans who served in the Iraq war, and Duckworth lost both legs when a Blackhawk helicopter she was piloting was hit by a rocket-propelled grenade.

Ernst, a former Army National Guard member and a retired lieutenant colonel who spent more than two decades in the service, was circumspect after her own meeting with Hegseth, saying only that they had a “frank and thorough conversation.” She has spoken openly about surviving sexual assault while in college and worked to ensure a safe environment for women in uniform.

The Iowa senator demurred again Thursday on whether she will support Hegseth’s nomination, praising his service but telling Fox News that a “very thorough vetting” is needed.

Along with the reports of his previous behavior, the bipartisan concerns about Hegseth’s comments on women have put his nomination in some peril, contributing to general uncertainty about whether his nomination will make it to a hearing next month. While Hegseth said that Trump is “behind us all the way,” and he’s put in a full week’s work explaining himself to senators, some Republicans are not yet committing their support.

South Dakota Sen. Mike Rounds said after meeting with Hegseth on Thursday that he “went a long way today” in getting his full support, but “I want him to be able to answer in front of everybody else the questions that are there and to do a good job on it.”

Rounds said the issue of women in combat didn’t come up in his meeting but that Hegseth can explain himself in a hearing.

“Women are integrated into our armed forces today, and they do a great job,” Rounds said.

The role of women in the military is another entry in the far-right’s efforts to return the armed forces back to an earlier era, something Hegseth has embraced with Trump’s approach to end “woke” programs that foster diversity, equity and inclusion in the ranks and fire generals who reflect those values.

Military and defense leaders, however, have argued that it would be fundamentally wrong to eliminate half the population from critical combat posts, and they have flatly denied that standards were lowered to allow women to qualify.

In remarks Wednesday, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin touted the service of women, including in his own combat units when he was a commander in Iraq.