Settle in for sizzling temps

The video board outside the Inn America displays a toasty and very accurate 321 degrees Thursday in Lewiston.

 August Frank/Tribune

Lewiston hit triple-digit temperatures for the fifth time this summer, with Thursday’s high topping out at 104, according to the National Weather Service at Spokane.

A heat advisory for Lewiston went into effect at noon Thursday and will remain in place until 8 p.m. today, according to the weather service.