Settle in for sizzling temps

Lewiston hit triple-digit temperatures for the fifth time this summer, with Thursday’s high topping out at 104, according to the National Weather Service at Spokane.
A heat advisory for Lewiston went into effect at noon Thursday and will remain in place until 8 p.m. today, according to the weather service.
The hot weather is expected to continue through this weekend in both the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, which could see more 100s, and across the Palouse, where high temperatures in the mid-to-upper 90s are expected. Residents are encouraged to seek assistance if needed.
Cooling stations in Lewiston are available from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and Saturday at the Lewiston Library, 411 D St., and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today at the Lewiston Parks and Recreation Center, 1424 Main St.
The weather service reports it is unlikely the Palouse will reach 100 degrees this weekend, but the expected temperature is higher than average for the region. The average temperature for Pullman this time of year is in the mid-80s, according to the weather service.
The Neill Public Library will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. today and Saturday for those looking to escape the heat. The library is at 210 N. Grand Ave. in Pullman. Residents can use the air conditioned space, bathrooms, drinking fountain and internet during the library’s open hours. Only service animals are admitted.
Sarah Phelan-Blamires, the communications coordinator for the city of Pullman, said it is city policy to send a reminder about public spaces residents can use in case of high temperatures. If the forecast changes to above 100 degrees, Phelan-Blamires said the city would open cooling stations and announce the openings on social media and at pullman-wa.gov. Residents are encouraged to check on their neighbors during high temperatures if able. For those in need of transportation, transit routes are available at pullmantransit.com.
The Center for Disease Control said on its website to plan outdoor activities when it is cooler, generally mornings or evenings, and to rest often in shady areas. It is also recommended to drink plenty of water and limit very sugary or alcoholic drinks. Wearing loose and lightweight clothes can also help in staying cooler. For additional information visit bit.ly/3OmhW7j.
