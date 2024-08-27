Sharp divide in Ore. over logging to prevent fires

For the last 30 years, shrub and grass fires have burned far more acres and destroyed more property in the West than forest fires, and the same was true this season.

Still, Republicans in the U.S. House – including Oregon’s two Republican representatives – are hoping Congress will pass a bill before year’s end that would tackle increasingly large wildfires in the West by scaling back environmental regulations to make it easier to log and cut vegetation in federal forests, which account for more than 60% of the forests in Oregon.

Proposed by Arkansas Republican Rep. Bruce Westerman and California Democrat Rep. Scott Peters, the “Fix Our Forests Act” passed the U.S. House on Sept. 24 with 268 representatives in favor and 151 opposed, including Oregon’s four Democratic representatives. It is expected to get a vote in the U.S. Senate after the November general election, according to Hank Stern, a spokesperson for Oregon’s U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, a Democrat.

Proponents say the bill would restore forest health, increase resiliency to catastrophic wildfires and protect communities by expediting environmental analyses while reducing frivolous lawsuits and step up restoration projects. But opponents, including environmentalists and Democrats, say it would open millions of acres of federal land to logging without scientific review or community input, potentially increasing the risk of wildfires while rolling back regulations to protect endangered and threatened species.

To counteract the bill, Oregon’s Democratic House and Senate members are introducing legislation that would direct federal investments in community preparedness and home hardening.

The Biden administration is also opposed to the bill and published a statement a day before the House vote, saying it contains “a number of provisions that would undermine basic protections for communities, lands, waters and wildlife.” More than 85 environmental groups also submitted a letter to the House Committee on Natural Resources opposing the bill.

The bill comes on top of calls in Oregon from state House Republicans to roll back restrictions on logging in state and private forests. Three prominent state lawmakers recently called on their peers in the state Legislature to reform forest management and logging policies they say would prevent large fires from starting and spreading.

More than 2,000 wildfires in Oregon this season have burned a record of about 2 million acres – and not largely in forests. About 75% of the acres scorched were in grass and shrubland, mostly in eastern Oregon, according to the Wildland Mapping Institute.

Forest plan

The bill would promote more collaboration on wildfire preparedness and response among local, state, federal and tribal agencies, and allow for greater investment in new technology meant to improve information-sharing about fire risks, including at the individual property level. But a cornerstone of the bill is expediting and circumventing some environmental reviews that now must be done before federal agencies approve areas for post-fire logging, pre-fire logging, or “thinning” – which involves hiring timber companies to cut trees that could be dry fuel for a fire but also requires typically that they get some marketable timber out of the deal – or burning, on federal lands.

It would allow 10,000-acre swaths of forest to forgo federally required environmental reviews, including a site-specific review of potential impacts to threatened or endangered species, before logging takes place. Currently, only up to 3,000-acre swaths can be exempted from reviews required by the National Environmental Policy Act.