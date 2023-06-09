CULDESAC — For 30 years Shirley Boyer has been feeding the stomachs of the students of the Culdesac School District and nourishing their souls.
This year Boyer, 65, is retiring as the head cook of the school district that serves about 120 students in grades K-12. She also will be reaping some of the rewards of her long service by representing the community Saturday during Culdesac’s annual Shebang Days.
Like many who receive such an honor, Boyer was a little mystified when asked by the organizing committee to be the celebration’s grand marshal.
“I think it’s a great honor,” Boyer said, sitting in the school district’s main office room. “I keep thinking, ‘Why did they choose me?’
“But since I graduated here and I came back to work when my youngest (child) was 4, I’ve seen a lot of kids. I went to school, my kids went to school, my granddaughter went to school here. So I’ve seen several generations of families.”
Boyer grew up on the family farm near Culdesac and graduated from high school in 1976. She married her high school sweetheart, Bruce Boyer, and the couple had four children — three boys and a girl.
Bruce Boyer died about six years ago.
As a youngster, Boyer helped out on the farm and learned to cook at home.
“I remember my dad making the comment to my mom, `Let her make anything she wants. If she ruins it, it’s OK.’
“I don’t think I ever ruined too many things.”
Her main cooking apprenticeship, however, came after her marriage while raising a family. When her youngest was 4 years old, Boyer decided she wanted to branch out.
One of the cooks at the school took a leave of absence and Boyer offered to fill in part-time. When the previous cook decided not to return, Boyer moved into a full-time position and she’s been there ever since.
Cooking for 100-plus students and staff is a big change from preparing meals for a family.
“It’s not that difficult. You just time (the recipes) but we have a computer program that does that,” she said.
School meals are supervised by the state of Idaho, which requires some things like the number of different-colored vegetables and keeping down the salt content of the food.
“But there’s lots of different ideas from the state department they give you that you just follow to meet the regulations,” she said.
Boyer has tried to follow the rules but still prepare meals that are tasty and that kids will eat. For the most part she’s been successful.
“One of the things that kids will remember me for — ‘Oh, I love your cinnamon rolls.’ And another one, ‘Oh, I like your tater tot casserole.’
“Kids come up to me and say, ‘That was the best lunch ever.’ I even had one little boy this spring, he came up to me and he gave me a hug after school and he said, ‘Thank you for lunch.’ And I said, ‘Oh, honey, you’re welcome.’
“And I got to thinking, ‘You didn’t eat lunch.’ (He brought it from home). I thought that was pretty good — he thanked me for lunch but he didn’t eat lunch that day.”
After she retires Boyer hopes to spend some time traveling, doing tasks around the family farm and having the time to watch her grandchildren’s sports events. Besides her own four grown children she has seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
“Now I can go sit at a full ballgame and not have to worry about being up at 4 the next morning because I can sleep in,” Boyer said.
“I’m just Shirley who feeds them food that they want to eat. There’s been so many happy memories over the years. Students make me happy — staff that I work with make me happy.”
