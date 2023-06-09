‘The best lunch ever’

Shirley Boyer poses for a photo along Main Street in Culdesac on Monday. Boyer is the grand marshal for this year’s Shebang Days.

 August Frank/Tribune

CULDESAC — For 30 years Shirley Boyer has been feeding the stomachs of the students of the Culdesac School District and nourishing their souls.

This year Boyer, 65, is retiring as the head cook of the school district that serves about 120 students in grades K-12. She also will be reaping some of the rewards of her long service by representing the community Saturday during Culdesac’s annual Shebang Days.