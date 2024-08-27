Single-digit low temps come to region Tuesday

Single-digit temperatures came to the area Tuesday, and the cold snap was expected to continue today.
Lewiston saw a Tuesday morning low of 9 degrees, according to the National Weather Service at Spokane. At Pullman, the official temperature reading Tuesday morning was 5, and even colder conditions were starting to settle in Tuesday evening, with lows plunging toward 0.
The cold snap was expected to persist today and Thursday. Slightly warmer conditions should start to appear Friday, according to the weather service.