A giant plume of smoke filled the sky above Lewiston as firefighters battled a blaze near Sunset Park.
The fire was reported at 4:55 p.m. Monday, with Lewiston and Clarkston fire crews responding along with Asotin County and Wheatland fire. The fire threatened a home at 1304 29th St. and brush and grass in the western area of the Sunset Park parking lot. Crews used a combination of structure and brush engines to bring the fire under control at around 5:30 p.m., according to Interim Lewiston Fire Chief Greg Rightmier.
An RV was a total loss and a quarter of an acre of brush and grass burned as well. The cause of the fire is still unknown but is being investigated. Rightmier said investigators can follow the direction of the fire by which direction the grass is bent. Although the area was dry, conditions during the fire were also windy.
“Wind really is a contributing factor at this moment,” Rightmier said.
With the windy conditions, fire crews were to remain on scene for the “overhaul and mop-up” phase of firefighting. Crews target areas of smoke to prevent fire from rekindling by using foam that helps water go deeper in the soil. The ground is also hot and can cause steam to rise from the ground.
“So we just use lots and lots of water,” Rightmier said.
Those on Lewiston city water are on restrictions because of the loss of the High Reservoir in January. One of the reasons for the restrictions is to provide adequate water pressure for firefighting. Monday’s fire was an example of why that is important to maintain.
Rightmier said without those restrictions, if the fire department used water when everyone else was using water, “it would be devastating for the system.”
With Fourth of July festivities set for today and fireworks being a part of many celebrations Rightmier said the fire, regardless of the cause, is a reminder to be safe. If it “goes up or blows up” it’s not allowed. The ground fireworks that are allowed are safer because people know where they are going and it’s more controlled.
“The whole thing is for people to safely use fireworks,” Rightmier said.
Even though the fire caused lots of smoke that drew several onlookers, Rightmier said the fire was fairly routine.
“Our crews responded quickly and stopped the fire,” Rightmier said. “This is what they’re trained for.”
One of the people who saw the fire was Kathy Greene, who lives on 29th Avenue near the fire. She was driving to buy fireworks when she saw smoke.
“It was flames going all over the place,” Greene said.
She was with her grandchildren and their father, her son, who is a firefighter. So they wanted to see what was going on when they returned from the store. From Costco in Clarkston, they could see the smoke dissipating, so Greene knew the fire was getting put out.
“Because it was really flaming when we got (there),” she said.
Josh Hyndman and his family saw the smoke at Walmart in Clarkston and traveled to the fire. Hyndman said the flames were “massive” and 8 to 9 feet high.
