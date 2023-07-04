A giant plume of smoke filled the sky above Lewiston as firefighters battled a blaze near Sunset Park.

The fire was reported at 4:55 p.m. Monday, with Lewiston and Clarkston fire crews responding along with Asotin County and Wheatland fire. The fire threatened a home at 1304 29th St. and brush and grass in the western area of the Sunset Park parking lot. Crews used a combination of structure and brush engines to bring the fire under control at around 5:30 p.m., according to Interim Lewiston Fire Chief Greg Rightmier.