The weather is sunny, schools are out and the annual SnapShoot Summer Photo Contest is back for its 28th year. The big news with this year’s contest is that, for the first time, digital entries will be accepted.
That doesn’t mean you should send your entire camera roll. There will be a limit of two digital entries per person, per week. When our photographers go out on assignment, they might take 100 images — they might take 1,000. But the adage that less is more always rings true in the end. So take all the photos you can, and when it comes time to submit, think which one photo captures the moment, tells the story, or has that perfect mix of lighting and composition.
Digital is a convenient way to submit photos, but that doesn’t mean physical boxes are going away. Boxes to drop physical prints can be found at Chevron DynaMart, Arby’s and Taco Time locations in both Lewiston and Clarkston, and at the Lewiston Tribune. Print out a 4-by-6-inch or a 8-by-12-inch print and drop in the boxes for a chance to win. The name, home address and phone numbers of entrants must be printed on the back of each entry to be eligible.
There’s something special about seeing a physical print of your photos. Even after having thousands of pictures printed in the newspaper, I still enjoy seeing my photos that will be in print the next day. We encourage entrants to print and drop a photo in one of the boxes, which you’ll notice are quite a bit more colorful than past years.
Prizes will include eight weekly winners over four weeks winning $35 gift cards from Happy Day and a $7.50 supreme car wash from Coleman Oil.
Ten weekly honorable mentions will win coupons for a free combo meal at Arby’s or Taco Time and a $5.50 regular car wash from Coleman Oil.
Eight final winners will receive $100 certificates for gasoline from Coleman Oil. The grand champion will receive a $200 certificate.
The people’s choice winner, which people can vote for at lmtribune.com after the contest concludes, will receive a $100 gas certificate and $100 gift card from Happy Day.
All prizes will be mailed to the winners this year, so you don’t have to do a thing but revel in the glory.
But the real prize, as anyone still reading rightly knows, will be the eight weekly winner’s photos published on the cover of the Sunday A.M. section. And the chance to be named the grand champion and have your photo published as the Big Picture.
When it comes to “just what do I photograph to enter this?” The valley and our surrounding areas offer nearly endless potential. Want to photograph some wildlife? Take a drive along the Snake River. Scenic landscapes more your thing? The rolling hills of the Palouse are just up the hill. Rather photograph people? Look to your family and friends.
Remember, even the most quiet of moments can be impactful. One of my favorite photos from last year’s contest featured a young boy reading a book as a dog lay sleeping with head on the pages. It’s not an overly complicated photo or one that takes a big lens or hours of waiting to capture. Instead it’s a simple, easily readable moment that defines daily life.
Keep a camera on you, and be ready to capture those moments as they happen. And remember a few tips: get close and crop with your feet, pay attention to light and how it affects a scene, and keep backgrounds clean without distracting elements that take away from what you wanna show in a photo.
Now for the rules:
Photos must have been taken after Jan. 1, 2022, by amateur photographers only. A person may submit three physical entries and two digital entries per week.
Any type of camera may be used, and don’t let not having a fancy and expensive camera stop you. As a professional photographer, my own choice of favorite camera is always whatever I have on me at any given time.
Name, home address and phone number of entrants must be printed on the back of each physical entry and included in emails with digital entries to be eligible. Include a self-addressed, stamped envelope if you want your photo mailed back to you or you can pick it up in person at the Tribune.
Photos will be judged by the Lewiston Tribune, Coleman Oil and Happy Day Corp. once a week for four weeks to produce eight semifinalists each week. The 32 semifinalists will be judged to produce the eight final winners and one grand prize winner.
Drop off entries at 21st Street Chevron DynaMart, Thain Road Chevron DynaMart, Arby’s and Taco Time locations in Lewiston and Clarkston, or drop off or mail to the Lewiston Tribune at 505 Capital St., Lewiston.
Week one of the contest opened Saturday and the last day to enter is July 8. Entry period for week two runs from July 9-15; week three runs July 16-22; and week four runs July 23-29.
The finalists and grand prize winner will publish Sunday, Aug. 13. Voting for People’s Choice on lmtribune.com is scheduled after week four.
