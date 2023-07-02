The weather is sunny, schools are out and the annual SnapShoot Summer Photo Contest is back for its 28th year. The big news with this year’s contest is that, for the first time, digital entries will be accepted.

That doesn’t mean you should send your entire camera roll. There will be a limit of two digital entries per person, per week. When our photographers go out on assignment, they might take 100 images — they might take 1,000. But the adage that less is more always rings true in the end. So take all the photos you can, and when it comes time to submit, think which one photo captures the moment, tells the story, or has that perfect mix of lighting and composition.