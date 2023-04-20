The bidding for the Lewiston Center Mall closed Wednesday at $4 million, according to a website of one the firms that hosted an auction.
The mall hit the auction block Monday with a previously advertised opening bid of $1.25 million for the 203,538-square-foot shopping center on 17.53 acres.
The name of the mall’s new owner wasn’t immediately available. The amounts bidders offered were shared in real time at the website of RI Marketplace, one of the firms holding the auction, but the names of the bidders were not disclosed.
At the time the auction started, the Lewiston Center Partnership in Coeur d’Alene was listed as the mall owner at the Nez Perce County assessor’s office.
The auction occurred at a time when many in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley have been closely following developments at the shopping center.
It was put on the market in 2020 and listed at $6.4 million. That same year it lost its anchor tenants, J.C. Penney and Macy’s, when the chains closed their brick-and-mortar stores in Lewiston.
Another tenant, Maurices, moved to a larger location at Nez Perce Plaza in 2022.
The remaining businesses draw lots of shoppers. Rite Aid and Big Lots have top performing Idaho locations at the mall, according to RI Marketplace’s website.
They are joined by General Nutrition Center (GNC), which has consistently been one of the brand’s strongest stores in the nation, as well as Claire’s, Bath & Body Works, Pro Image Sports and Harry Ritchie’s.
That activity is bolstered by WinCo Foods, which is adjacent to the mall, but was not part of the property that was auctioned. WinCo had more than 1.1 million customers in 2022, according to RI Marketplace’s website.