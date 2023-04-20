Lewiston Center Mall auctioned for $4M

A person walks through the Lewiston Center Mall Wednesday in Lewiston.

 August Frank/Tribune

The bidding for the Lewiston Center Mall closed Wednesday at $4 million, according to a website of one the firms that hosted an auction.

The mall hit the auction block Monday with a previously advertised opening bid of $1.25 million for the 203,538-square-foot shopping center on 17.53 acres.

