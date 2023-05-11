Adam Ashford never thought that the college experience would be for him.
However, when he attended Lewis-Clark State College and got a job at the president’s office, officials liked his work so much they created a job just to keep him around. Although he’s graduating Friday with 763 classmates, Ashford isn’t leaving LCSC anytime soon.
Ashford grew up in Lewiston, attending Jenifer Junior High and Lewiston High School, where he graduated in 2006, but he also spent a year and a half at Tammany Alternative, now Tammany High School. At the time Ashford said he didn’t see the value of education.
“I wasn’t exactly a good student,” he said.
He then spent the next 12 years doing various jobs: body work at Thunder Jets, working at the Red Lion hotel, doing work for a moving company and moving pianos with his uncle. He also spent time working in Alaska.
Those jobs ended either with Ashford getting laid off or the job ending.
“It just kept becoming a battle — the paycheck to paycheck,” he said.
Looking for a more stable career, he decided to go to LCSC, which was also close to home. As a kid Ashford thought he would never get into college, but when he thought about changing his career options LCSC was the first place that came to mind.
“I wanted to try something different and invest in myself,” he said. “For a long time it wasn’t a possibility for me.”
At first, given some of his work history, he chose a major in engineering. But then he took a psychology class and changed his major to psychology. The professors in that department opened his eyes to a new way of seeing the world and other people.
That wasn’t the only life-changing experience.
Ashford applied to be a work scholar, which would pay for his tuition by working 10 hours a week at a site on campus. When he applied, the only places available were a job in campus security or working for the president’s office. He chose the president’s office and has been working there for three years.
“And it completely changed my trajectory there entirely,” Ashford said. “I was really putting everything into the college experience.”
Ashford said that because the people in the office “had a lot of faith in me” he wanted to push himself to perform at a higher level to show he was right for the job. One of the ways he expressed that was by wearing a suit and tie to work, and to his classes.
Applying for the job itself was another way for Ashford to push himself. He remembered a speech that LCSC President Cynthia Pemberton gave when he began at LCSC in which she quoted former first lady Eleanor Roosevelt: Do something that scares you every day.
When mulling the security job and the one at the president’s office, he thought the one at the president’s office was more intimidating, which meant it was the one he should apply for.
“Maybe I should lean into it,” Ashford said. “It was something that was challenging for me.”
He took that approach with his classes too. In the counseling field of his psychology classes, he had to do in-person counseling with other students in his class.
“That’s something I would have really avoided doing at all costs before,” Ashford said.
As Ashford prepared to graduate, the president’s office didn’t want to let him go. So it made a position for him, as a planning and effectiveness coordinator, and put together a contract.
“They made a position for all the things they see that I’m doing,” he said. “It was a win-win.”
He told them he enjoyed working there and they wanted to keep him around. Among Ashford’s favorite projects were planning a visit from the Idaho State Board of Education and a legislative luncheon tour. Another experience he enjoyed was meeting Idaho Gov. Brad Little at the LCSC Schweitzer Career and Technical Education Center ribbon-cutting ceremony.
His new role involves emergency response planning and creating a continuity of operations plan. Both areas saw a need after the COVID-19 pandemic. Part of his job will be creating procedures for different levels of emergencies and keeping the college running smoothly despite those emergencies.
“It was something I saw a need to build, so I started reaching all I could,” Ashford said.
There will also be aspects of assessment, analysis, policy planning and reporting in support with the Office of Public Safety and Institutional Research and Effectiveness.
In contrast to his previous work experience, LCSC wants to keep him around.
“It kinda showed me that I made the right choice,” Ashford said. “It reaffirmed that I made the right choice.”
