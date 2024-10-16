Spokane chef wins $25K in national pizza competition

An award-winning chef and former Spokane bakery owner took home a $25,000 grand prize after beating out three chefs from across the country in a pizza-baking competition last weekend in California.

Ricky Webster, who owned Rind and Wheat bakery on the edge of Browne’s Addition, impressed the four judges with his Sicilian-style, skillet-baked caponata pizza Saturday at the Francis Ford Coppola’s third annual “Perfect Your Pizza” competition near Geyserville, Calif..

Webster is experienced in the world of baking challenges, having appeared on shows for Food Network and Peacock. He said his goal was to have fun, learn something new and push himself.

“If you win, it’s the icing on the cake, and this time I got to bring it home,” Webster said. “It’s a wonderful feeling.”

Webster doesn’t make pizzas professionally, but he said he still loves making them. In fact, he’s been trying to perfect his Sicilian-style pizza for the last year and a half and figured this competition would be a great opportunity.

He said his pizza, which he dubbed “Picture it, Sicily” as a nod to the Golden Girls’ Sophia Petrillo when she would start her rants about Italy, is a traditional pan pizza in which the crust has to be “the star of the show.” He said he wanted to keep the pizza true to Sicilian ingredients and he has been a long-time lover of the classic Sicilian dish, eggplant caponata.

He said the caponata, which includes eggplants, onions, olives, celery, pine nuts, golden raisins, chili flakes, red wine vinegar and tomatoes, is spicy, salty, sweet and savory.

“It kind of hits all those notes,” Webster said.