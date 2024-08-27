Spokane civil rights leader and pastor Happy Watkins dies at 82

SPOKANE — Percy “Happy” Watkins, who co-founded Spokane’s annual march commemorating the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and was a longtime voice in the drive for civil rights in Spokane, died Friday. He was 82.

For decades he was known for giving voice to King as he recited King’s “I Have a Dream” speech every year at Spokane’s annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day march. The tradition of his annual recitation started as early as 1971 — only three years after King was assassinated.

“It is with a heavy heart that we learn about the passing of Reverend Happy Watkins. Born in the Bronx, but a Spokanite in heart and soul since 1961, he has served our community with a heart of gold and helped us remember the words of Dr. King as he recited the ‘I Have a Dream’ speech every year like clockwork and at events throughout the year,” Spokane City Council President Betsy Wilkerson wrote on Facebook.

Watkins was longtime pastor of New Hope Baptist Church — leading the church since 1990 until his retirement in 2018. He and his close friend Ivan Bush, another prominent civil rights leader in Spokane, organized the annual King march in Spokane for decades.

Born in the Bronx, Watkins came to Spokane in 1961 as an airman stationed at Fairchild Air Force Base. In a 2018 profile Watkins expressed his bewilderment at the comparatively rural and white Spokane.

“I was 19 and half years old and I started crying … (I was told) about bears, severe winters. I was destroyed,” he recalled at the time.

Still, Watkins found community in the church and soon called Spokane home.

Over the course of more than 60 years in the city, Watkins worked as an insurance salesman, opened a BBQ restaurant, ran for city council, led the local NAACP, married his wife Etta and raised four sons.

Spokane Superior Court Judge Breean Beggs said Watkins always had an encouraging word for him. Beggs is the former director of the Spokane Center for Justice, which focused on civil rights issues.

“To me Happy was the symbol of belonging in Spokane County. More than anyone I know, he exemplified that,” said Beggs, a former Spokane City Council president. “He made Spokane a better place.”

Steve Corker, who served eight years on the Spokane City Council from 2008 to 2011, said Watkins was a like a “surrogate father” to him.

“I’m going to miss him,” Corker said. “He was a kind, good human being and we need more of them. He was willing to talk and willing to bring people together, and we need more of that, too.”

Corker and Watkins were active in Democratic politics in the 1970s, Corker said.

He said Watkins mentored him during that time when Corker was in his 30s and relatively new to Spokane and politics.