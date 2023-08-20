Two wildfires that ravaged different parts of Spokane County on Friday afternoon destroyed 300 structures, including homes and outbuildings, and torched 18,000 acres of homes, scrublands, farm fields and forests. At least one person is dead.

The fire that burned through Medical Lake razed at least 185 structures and blackened more than 9,500 acres. Called the Gray Fire, the blaze was 0% contained as of Saturday night, according to the Washington State Department of Natural Resources.