St. Luke’s takes new steps to get money owed by Ammon Bundy

ormer Idaho gubernatorial candidate Ammon Bundy walks out of an Ada County courtroom in Boise on Aug. 23, 2023.

 Kyle Pfannenstiel/Idaho Capital Sun

After an Ada County jury ordered far-right activist Ammon Bundy and other defendants to pay $52.5 million in damages to St. Luke’s Health System, many wondered whether the hospital would ever see a dime.

But St. Luke’s attorney Erik Stidham said that if Bundy refused to comply, St. Luke’s would find more creative ways to obtain the money it is owed for lies it says Bundy told about the hospital and its staff. In August, the hospital filed a new lawsuit accusing him of trying to hide assets.