St. Luke’s Health System has filed paperwork asking an Ada County judge to consider holding far-right leader Ammon Bundy in contempt of court — again.

In court documents filed by Holland & Hart attorney Erik Stidham, St. Luke’s alleged Bundy violated 4th District Judge Lynn Norton’s protective order by failing to remove “defamatory statements” on the People’s Rights Network — a far-right group started by Bundy — about St. Luke’s President and CEO Chris Roth.