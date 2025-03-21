Staff at the Washington attorney general’s office argue a furlough will just mean unpaid hours because the agency’s work has to get done.

They say about $20 million in proposed budget cuts and furloughs will hurt consumer protection, antitrust and civil rights cases as well as litigation against the Trump administration.

Assistant attorneys general and professional staff, like paralegals and legal assistants, briefly walked off the job Thursday from offices across Washington.

In Tumwater, a handful of workers joined the lunchtime walkout.

Eric Nelson, who has been an assistant attorney general for 24 years, encouraged lawmakers to “look under the hood of this agency before they start to tear out the engine.”

With a staff of over 1,800 employees, the attorney general’s office represents state agencies in litigation, enforces consumer protection violations, proposes state legislation, occasionally prosecutes crimes, and pursues civil commitments for sex offenders, among other duties.

“Do they not want us to prosecute sexually violent predators?” asked Paul DesJardien, who has been with the attorney general’s office for nearly a decade.

This year, the office has also made headlines over lawsuits filed against President Donald Trump on several issues.

In a letter this week, members of the assistant attorneys general union pleaded with lawmakers to maintain the agency’s funding. They say it is counterintuitive to cut their budget when some of their litigation brings in money to the state’s coffers, like cases against opioid manufacturers and distributors. The attorneys also argue it could heighten the state’s liability risk.

And with the Trump administration halting the Department of Justice’s civil rights work, it makes the job of state attorneys all the more important, they note.

“Diminishing the AGO’s resources will have far-reaching consequences that would outweigh any immediate financial savings and the dire impacts that could ensue,” the letter reads.

In a statement, Attorney General Nick Brown said he hopes lawmakers “can balance the budget without furloughing state workers and cutting funding to vital programs that Washingtonians depend on.”

Democrats in the state House and Senate expect to release their budget proposals Monday. How far lawmakers will go including furloughs in their plans remains to be seen.