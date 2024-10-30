Starbucks threatens corporate staff over return to office mandate

Starbucks is telling its corporate staff they could be fired if they don’t come to work at the office three days a week.

Starting in January, Starbucks will implement a “standardized process” to hold workers accountable if they don’t abide by the coffee chain’s return-to-office policy, according to a memo sent to one of the company’s divisions that was seen by Bloomberg News. Consequences are “up to, and including, separation,” the email said.

The message marks an escalation in enforcement of the company’s hybrid work rules less than two months since Brian Niccol took over as chief executive officer. He told employees last month that they should work wherever they need to in order to get their jobs done, but that he thought that place was usually the office.

Starbucks said its expectations for hybrid workers hadn’t changed and that vacation, sick time and business travel are excluded from the calculation. Workers can request an exemption from the mandate due to physical, mental, sensory impairment or another disability, the company said. The policy applies to about 3,500 corporate employees. Most of the company’s workers are employed at its stores.

“We are continuing to support our leaders as they hold their teams accountable to our existing hybrid work policy,” the company said in a statement on Monday.