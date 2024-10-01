Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessHealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWire
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionReal EstateRetail
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
NorthwestSeptember 28, 2024
State Bar: Public defenders can’t walk away
Ruth Brown Idaho Reports
Starting Tuesday, the state of Idaho will take over the costs and responsibility of public defense for indigent defendants in the state. Prior to Oct. 1, the responsibility for the cost of public defense was on the counties, which varied county to county. (Getty Images)
Starting Tuesday, the state of Idaho will take over the costs and responsibility of public defense for indigent defendants in the state. Prior to Oct. 1, the responsibility for the cost of public defense was on the counties, which varied county to county. (Getty Images)Getty Images

Public defenders can’t walk away from cases without a judge’s permission, even if their new state contracts mean they will get paid less.

The Idaho State Bar issued an ethics opinion on Sept. 18 on attorneys withdrawing from pending criminal cases as the changeover date for a statewide public defense system nears.

Starting Tuesday, the state of Idaho will take over the costs and responsibility of public defense for indigent defendants in the state. Prior to Oct. 1, the responsibility for the cost of public defense was on the counties, which varied county to county. Some counties used in-house public defense, while others contracted with outside attorneys. The change in the state came after sweeping legislation formed a state office after years-long litigation over inadequate public defense in Idaho.

While about 77% of new State Public Defender employees would receive a salary increase, 7% of salaries would remain the same, about 15% of employees would see a decrease from their current county pay rate. Some attorneys have chosen not to sign on with the State Public Defender’s Office or chosen not to be contracted attorneys with SPD. That could potentially leave hundreds of defendants without an attorney, triggering the Idaho State Bar to issue its opinion.

“We have filed in my office probably 200 motions to withdraw, and judges have granted most of them,” attorney Terry Ratliff told Idaho Reports on Friday. “They’re not granting ones where a judgment has been entered and (defendants) have 42 days to appeal if they choose.”

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Ratliff, who previously contracted with Elmore County but isn’t signing on to the SPD, said he supports the bar’s opinion and the judge’s choice, as he wants to protect his clients’ appellate rights.

The bar issued the opinion after “multiple requests” to address the change to the state system.

The bar opinion states that a lawyer must file a motion to withdraw if compensation becomes an issue. The judge may deny that lawyer’s motion. The opinion also includes details around how and when that lawyer may request to withdraw.

“The lawyer must assess whether there is a significant risk that their representation of clients will be materially limited due to their own personal financial interests, i.e., a reduction in pay rate to perform the same legal services. If the lawyer determines that there is a significant risk that their representation of one or more clients will be materially limited because of their own personal interests, then the lawyer has a concurrent conflict of interest (for withdrawing),” according to the opinion.

Additionally, if a judge believes withdrawing as a representative will jeopardize the defendant’s rights, the lawyer must stay on the case. In that case, the state would pay the attorney at its designated rate – even if it’s less than what the attorney received from their county contract.

“Courts have broad discretion in whether to grant a motion to withdraw,” according to the opinion. “If a court denies the lawyer’s motion to withdraw from the case, even if the lawyer’s request to withdraw is due to a clear conflict of interest, the lawyer must continue to represent the client.”

Ruth Brown is a writer and producer for Idaho Reports and Idaho Public Television.

Advertisement
Related
NorthwestOct. 2
House GOP opposes Prop 1 ballot initiative
NorthwestOct. 1
PuzzleRama speed puzzle competition planned to benefit women...
NorthwestOct. 1
Kris Kristofferson, songwriter and star, dies at 88
NorthwestOct. 1
Minimum wage is going up in Washington
Related
NorthwestOct. 1
Records
Candidates for Washington State House of Representatives Position 2 to debate in Colfax
NorthwestSep. 27
Candidates for Washington State House of Representatives Position 2 to debate in Colfax
Apartment fire causes minor injuries and electrical damage
NorthwestSep. 27
Apartment fire causes minor injuries and electrical damage
Wellness for all
NorthwestSep. 27
Wellness for all
Gritman takes over LCSC clinic for students and staff
NorthwestSep. 27
Gritman takes over LCSC clinic for students and staff
NorthwestSep. 27
Genesee hosting walk to support those with Down syndrome
NorthwestSep. 27
Lewiston Livestock Market Report
NorthwestSep. 27
Happenings
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
TermsPrivacy