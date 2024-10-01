State Bar: Public defenders can’t walk away

Public defenders can’t walk away from cases without a judge’s permission, even if their new state contracts mean they will get paid less.

The Idaho State Bar issued an ethics opinion on Sept. 18 on attorneys withdrawing from pending criminal cases as the changeover date for a statewide public defense system nears.

Starting Tuesday, the state of Idaho will take over the costs and responsibility of public defense for indigent defendants in the state. Prior to Oct. 1, the responsibility for the cost of public defense was on the counties, which varied county to county. Some counties used in-house public defense, while others contracted with outside attorneys. The change in the state came after sweeping legislation formed a state office after years-long litigation over inadequate public defense in Idaho.

While about 77% of new State Public Defender employees would receive a salary increase, 7% of salaries would remain the same, about 15% of employees would see a decrease from their current county pay rate. Some attorneys have chosen not to sign on with the State Public Defender’s Office or chosen not to be contracted attorneys with SPD. That could potentially leave hundreds of defendants without an attorney, triggering the Idaho State Bar to issue its opinion.

“We have filed in my office probably 200 motions to withdraw, and judges have granted most of them,” attorney Terry Ratliff told Idaho Reports on Friday. “They’re not granting ones where a judgment has been entered and (defendants) have 42 days to appeal if they choose.”