State biologists confirm wolf pack on Mount Spokane during annual survey

Here is a trail camera photo of the pack from Arthur Cooke. These photos were taken in the fall and shared with Washington biologists who later confirmed the existence of the wolves there.

 Courtesy photo

Washington biologists on Friday confirmed the existence of a wolf pack on the western flank of Mount Spokane.

The pack, dubbed the Mt. Spokane pack, was first spotted by hunter Arthur Cooke and has a minimum of four members. Cooke set a trail camera out on Inland Empire Paper land in preparation for hunting season last fall.