State budget-writers quiz Green, Pemberton

The University of Idaho has closed several offices in order to comply with a DEI ban — but that doesn’t mean it will cut staff.

UI has shifted staffers, and is keeping at least one vacancy open, President C. Scott Green said Monday.

“The need for support services hasn’t changed,” Green told the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee.

On Dec. 18, the State Board of Education ordered colleges and universities to close support centers geared toward specific student groups — as part of a crackdown on campus diversity, equity and inclusion programs. That same day, UI announced its plans to close all offices under its Equity and Diversity Unit, including its women’s center and centers geared toward serving Black students and LGBTQ+ students.

UI is moving staff into centers that are designed to serve all students, as the State Board has requested. And student support positions are evolving as well; one staffer left the LGBTQ center, and UI will “repurpose” that position. “Those job descriptions as they existed are no longer there.”

As he has at previous JFAC hearings, Rep. Josh Tanner clamored for using the DEI crackdown to save tax dollars. “How much can we actually revert back to the general fund?” said Tanner, R-Eagle.

The Legislature has already banned colleges and universities from using tax dollars for DEI programs. That means UI’s $1.2 million comes from student fees and corporate donations.

Green and Lewis-Clark State College President Cynthia Pemberton both addressed JFAC Monday, as budget-writers took their first close look at higher education spending requests. Boise State University President Marlene Tromp and Idaho State University President Robert Wagner are on JFAC’s schedule for tosday.