States act to curtail kids online, raising pressure on Congress

WASHINGTON — Several states are pushing legislation that would curtail online access and social media use by kids, setting up yet another potential confrontation between states and Congress on technology policy.

The Arkansas House of Representatives last week passed a bill that would require social media companies to verify the age of users and confirm that minors have permission from parents or guardians before opening an account. The bill now moves to the state Senate, which has already passed its own version of the bill.