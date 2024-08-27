Statewide enrollment is slightly up

Idaho’s K-12 public school enrollment numbers are slightly higher than they were last fall, according to state data.

That continues a trend of enrollment numbers increasing since the 2022-23 school year, when student numbers started to pick up again after the pandemic. However, last school year’s gains were notably smaller than previous years, indicating a slowdown in student growth.

Of Idaho’s 10 largest districts, eight had enrollment declines this fall when compared to last. But there are pockets of growth — especially at online and nontraditional schools.

Enrollment shifts can have major consequences. Enrollment declines combined with budget deficits have sparked several school districts to shutter schools or consider doing so.

The factors behind enrollment dips vary. Boise leaders, for example, have pointed to rising home prices and an aging population. In the Idaho Falls School District, the sudden closure of an online school contributed to this fall’s decrease. And Nampa leaders have cited an influx of older incoming residents who don’t have school-aged children, and housing developments outside of district boundaries.