The most popular names in the 31 years of the Tribune Stork Report, at mid-year:
The most popular baby names in Lewiston-Clarkston in the past year?
They’re staples. They’re familiar. They’re popular.
For girls, it’s Olivia, our most popular two times earlier, in 2021 and 2016. For boys, it’s William, not a No. 1 before but always a contender.
Olivia is the most popular name nationally, in Idaho and in Washington. William is No. 8 in popularity in both Idaho and Washington but only No. 40 nationally. (The No. 1 boys’ name nationally? It is Noah, but that name wasn’t selected, not even once, in the past year here.)
That’s the grist of this 31st annual Tribune Stork Report. Results are from babies born at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston for the year ending June 31.
What were the runners-up for girl names? Four were next most popular: Avery (No. 33 nationally, No. 14 in Idaho and No. 22 in Washington), Eva (No. 99 nationally but not in the top 100 in Idaho or Washington), Estella (a non-placer in the U.S., Idaho and Washington, although Stella was No. 46 in Idaho and No. 28 in Washington), and Miriam (not in the top 100 at all, nationally, or Idaho or Washington).
For boys born here, three were runners-up: James, our most popular in 1993, and No. 8 in the U.S., No. 5 in Idaho, No. 11 in Washington), Owen (No. 9 in the U.S. and Idaho, No. 18 in Washington), and Ryker, not in the U.S. top 100 but No. 48 in Idaho.
The attraction for Ryker in Idaho? It’s a German name, meaning wealthy. It’s an innovative forward grip system for rifles and shotguns. Ryker is also a leading three-wheel motorcycle brand. Most likely, it’s a pleasing two-syllable word?
Other most popular boy names were Bennett, Carter, Oliver (the most popular in Idaho and Washington and No. 3 nationally, and our most popular in 2022), Odin, Rhett, Samuel and Theodore.
You might remember 2022’s big baby news, at least for the Head Stork?
It was that more girls than boys were born in Lewiston, only the second time in the first 30 years of the Tribune’s Head Stork report. Nationally, boys have outnumbered girls for at least each of the last 80 years.
Again, boys were more prevalent here. Of the 447 baby names at St. Joe’s, 234 were boys and 214 were girls. That was a 52 to 48% win for boys, just the opposite of a year earlier. It was even from July through November, but boys then pulled ahead, reaching as high as plus-29 for boys at the end of March.
For the third year in a row, we had no name of Nevaeh, heaven spelled backwords. Nevaeh is the No. 89 name in Washington but not ranked in Idaho or the U.S.
The Head Stork adores twins. It was a good year for twins, having eight sets born, but less than the record 12 in 2017.
Join in extending congratulations to twins Travis Michael and Trace Ronald Sperry of Lewiston, Cassidy Lynn and Cadence Jean Nelson of Pomeroy, Alaiya Grace and Maiya Hope Manangquil of Lewiston, Ryver Gail and Ryker David of Nezperce, Callie Kalani and Nollie Kainoa Pedrina of Lewiston, Patrick James and Troy Brian Webb of Grangeville, Copper Jax and Kenna Reese Briggs of Lewiston and Freya Ruth and Bodie Mel Hake of Grangeville.
A special welcome, too, is extended to the first baby of 2023. That is Connor Brian Chandler, born Jan. 1 at 4:17 p.m. The proud parents are Michelle and Andrew Chandler of Lewiston, and brother Liam. Andrew is an employee at Vista Outdoors and Michelle at Schweitzer Engineering.
Head Stork also admires originality and colorfulness in names.
My 10 favorites for girls? Aluna-Fae, Addakis, Eveylnn, Hala’i, Kaisha, Kolsynn, Narayah, Quinnlee, Ryver, Talieya and Zelihah. For boys, Allyssio, Casestin, Demani, Jettsyn, Leevi, Nakoah, Oundre, Sturrg, Zeiki and Zzackary.
Favorite first and middle names? For boys, Allyssio Asaiah. For girls, Lettie Lillie.
And names that carry a Western flair? For boys, how about Canyon, Colt, Cash, Hunter, River, Riggins and Summit? And for girls, Copper, Dakota, Daisy, Harmony, Hyacinth, Jewel, River, Stormy, Yonder and Violet.
Common names for boys and girls included Blake, Dawson, Finley, Parker and River. Names sounding the same but spelled differently? That included Cora and Kora, Carter and Karter, Lennon and Lennyn and Wrenley and Wrenlee.
The shortest names? For boys it was Dom, Ely and Leo. For girls, Aja, Eva and Rae.
With that, the Head Stork rests.
2023: William and Olivia
2022: Oliver and Harper
2021: Henry and Olivia
2020: Jackson and Harper
2019: Carson and Ava
2018: Henry and Eleanor
2017: Jackson and Riley
2016: Jackson and Olivia
2015: Jace and Evelyn
2014: Owen and Hailey
2013: Carter and Zoey
2012: Kaden and Sophia
2011: Aiden and Hailey
2010: Connor and Elizabeth
2009: Logan and Hailey
2008: Aiden. Emma and Samantha (tied)
2007: Landon and Grace
2006: Ian and Hailey
2005: Logan and Emma
2004: Kaden and Hailey
2003: Ethan. Emma, Emily, Madison and Taylor (tie)
2002: Dylan and Madison
2001: Dylan and Madeline
2000: Jonathan and Hannah
1999: Austin and Hannah
1998: Austin and Hannah
1997: Jacob and Taylor
1996: Matthew and Samantha
1995: Jacob and Ashley
1994: Jacob and Sarah
1993: James. Ashley and Jessica (tied)