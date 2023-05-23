An ordinance that lays the foundation for the city of Lewiston to charge stormwater drainage user fees cleared its first hurdle Monday night.
The Lewiston City Council voted in favor of the ordinance in its first of three readings, with Council President Hannah Liedkie opposing it because she has questions.
Jim Kleeburg was among the councilors who backed the ordinance. Right now, every time a storm drain needs to be fixed because it’s collapsed or clogged, it’s one less pothole that gets filled because those expenses are coming from the same fund, he said.
“It’s about time we split these,” Kleeburg said.
The ordinance does not establish what the fees would be. That would happen in a resolution expected to go before the council in the summer and the fees would likely begin this January, said Lewiston Public Works Director Dustin Johnson.
What the ordinance does is establish the city’s authority, outlines who would pay the fees and explains how the fees would be used.
Anyone who owns a property with an impervious surface such as a parking lot, roof, driveway, swimming pool, deck, sidewalk, or patio would pay, Johnson said.
The city would form a stormwater customer database of property owners like businesses, homeowners and not-for-profit groups using data from aerial photographs.
They would be billed on the same statement that contains their charges for water, wastewater and solid waste.
The additional revenue would cover operations, maintenance, regulatory compliance and other costs of the city’s stormwater drainage infrastructure.
That system is a network with ditches, channels, swales, culverts, basins, treatment systems, gutters, inlets, storm pipes and ponds that collect, convey and dispose of stormwater runoff.
The money from stormwater user fees, according to the ordinance, cannot cover “general street maintenance” such as filling potholes, repaving, striping, winter sanding and removing large debris from streets.
It can, however, be used to repair and replace curbs and gutters or remove pollutants from the stormwater drainage system by sweeping, according to the ordinance.
One of the city’s present biggest priorities for the stormwater infrastructure is an upgrade of a stormwater drain pipe that parallels part of 21st Street, Johnson said.
It goes underneath the Kmart parking lot, behind Taco Bell and underneath the Joe Hall Ford Lincoln and Rogers Motors car dealerships before emptying north of Rogers Motors, Johnson said.
It failed and has been repaired once, but crews were unable to address all of the issues partly because it’s so old, he said.
That project is estimated at more than $1 million, Johnson said..
How much city of Lewiston utility customers would pay will be decided in a different vote. The public works department has provided the city council options.
They are based on higher fees being charged in areas such as downtown, Normal Hill and the Elks Addition where stormwater is handled in pipes and lower fees being set in places such as parts of the Orchards serviced by ditches.
Every single family home would pay $10.60 per month in areas served by pipes and $7.75 per month in the parts of the city served by ditches under the most expensive of the proposals submitted to the city council.
In other business, the council passed the first reading of an ordinance for a zone change from R-3 medium residential to C-3 community commercial at 3133 Fifth St., near Goodwill.
The change is being sought by Brett Kinzer, of Kinzer Air, a business immediately south of the lot. If the zone change is granted, Kinzer said he would remove a rental house on the half-acre property and expand his business there.
