FlashbackMarch 18, 2025

Strawberry Shipments in Lewiston

Retailing at 20 and 25 cents a basket, Florida and Louisiana strawberries made their appearance in several Lewiston stores yesterday. The berries arrived at Lewiston by way of railroad express.

Shipments of fruit and vegetables into the Lewiston-Clarkston district from California, continued sporadic due to flood-disrupted transportation facilities, Lewiston wholesale produce dealers reported. Lewiston prices continued somewhat above normal, because of the curtailed shipments.

The bureau of agricultural economics reported at the same time that condition of strawberries in the early states, Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas, indicate a good crop this year with an average yield per acre above last year and with an increase of 10 per cent in acreage over last year.

Preliminary reports on tomatoes indicate a crop 55 per cent higher than last year in the two early tomato sections of California and Florida, the bureau said.

This story was published in the March 18, 1938, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.

