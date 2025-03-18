Strawberry Shipments in Lewiston

The bureau of agricultural economics reported at the same time that condition of strawberries in the early states, Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas, indicate a good crop this year with an average yield per acre above last year and with an increase of 10 per cent in acreage over last year.

Preliminary reports on tomatoes indicate a crop 55 per cent higher than last year in the two early tomato sections of California and Florida, the bureau said.

This story was published in the March 18, 1938, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.