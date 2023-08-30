OROFINO — An unknown number of structures were burned by the fast-moving Hospital Fire, which ignited Tuesday afternoon and eventually grew to 30 acres.
The wildfire started around 3 p.m. near Idaho State Hospital North and “ran right up over the hill toward Wixson Heights,” Clearwater County Sheriff Chris Goetz said.
The Wixson Heights neighborhood was placed under an evacuation order that remained in effect through the night. Homeowners in that area will be escorted into the neighborhood by local law enforcement at 7 a.m. today to see their property. Those seeking an escort are asked to call the Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office at (208) 476-4521 and provide their contact information.
Crews from the Clearwater-Potlatch Timber Protective Association, local first responders and surrounding districts battled the fire from ground and air, according to the Idaho Department of Lands.
By about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, a fire line had been created around the blaze by bulldozers, but the fire was still considered 0% contained, according to IDL. Dent Bridge Road, which was closed for a few hours, was reopened Tuesday evening.
Precipitation was helpful against the fire, but “firefighters are waiting for the risk of lightning to subside before beginning mop up operations,” according to IDL.
For residents who had to leave their homes, lodging was offered at the old Orofino Junior High and Tabernacle Church, both on Michigan Avenue, as well as at the National Guard Armory at 10210 U.S. Highway 12. The Clearwater County fair barn was also opened to house animals.
A power outage caused by the fire and affecting much of Orofino and the area around Pierce was estimated to be repaired by 6 a.m. today, according to Avista’s outage map.