The Engineering Expo will show off projects students have created, including some that are recent award-winners.
The engineering expo will be held 6-7 p.m. Thursday at the DeAtley Center in Lewiston. The Northern Idaho Science and Engineering Fair was held Friday at the University of Idaho.
Gold medal winners include Kaden Crosby, Xavier Burton-Garcia and Max Geidl.
Crosby, a Lewiston High School senior, received the prize and a $4,000 scholarship to the University of Idaho.
The project was a hydrogen-powered go-kart that used a system to pump the hydrogen to the motor, using his mechanical background, chemistry, data collection and sketching techniques. He chose the project out of an interest in making engines and vehicles more efficient.
“During this project, I learned that everything that is designed will not always work as intended, so problem-solving skills and creating a working prototype are essential,” Crosby said in an email.
Burton-Garcia, a senior, received the U.S. Air Force Award and the Lewis Corporation Award for Engineering with $250.
His project was using lift and thrust manipulation to generate static lift and increase flight efficiency for electric aviation. He researched and used math and physics as well as Excel charts on the project. In an email he said that “fluid dynamics equations are both easier and harder than expected.”
Geidl, also a senior, did an environmental engineering project that received the Office of Naval Research Award with $50 and the Ricoh USA Award.
He created an atmospheric water generator that evaporates moisture from humid air and recondenses it into potable water. He also built a pressure chamber that can change the atmospheric pressure to determine when the relative humidity is 100% so the most air moisture can be extracted. He decided to take on the project when he realized most of the focus on saving water was on groundwater and ocean water, but not on the water in the air. The project involved manual labor, including power tools and epoxy, as well as math to determine the relative humidity at certain pressures.
“I learned more about atmospheric conditions and weather systems than I ever thought I would when I started the project, like dew point, saturation pressure, the magnus effect, magnus coefficients, and more,” Geidl said in an email.
Other students received a silver medal, including Madison Morgan, Sinjin Caviness, Cormac Laybourn, Sydney Arellano, Alex Johnson, Austin Crea, Dominic Eldred, Gage Farr and Carlos Soto.
Morgan, a senior, won the U.S. Air Force Award for her project where she built an airship out of drone components to explore buoyancy and increase efficiency. She used skills and techniques from math, technical sketching, geometry and structural engineering.
“Planning and time management are just as vital as results,” Morgan said in an email. “Without a good plan, results don't have direction or meaning.”
Seniors Caviness and Laybourn created a 3D printed engine that used carbon fiber to examine if automotive engines could be made out of the material. Laybourn said he was interested in the project to bring to light an engine that has had little media coverage. Caviness was interested in the aspects of carbon fiber and the capabilities of 3D printers, especially in the automotive industry. Laybourn used his knowledge of the rotary engine from his research last year and Caviness used his skills in 3D modeling, computer-aided design and 3D printing. Caviness also said he learned to fine-tune the 3D printers and the issues that came with complex 3D modeling.
“I learned from this project that despite the struggles that we (he and Sinjin) both faced were how to approach the project at a different angle in order to better our design for the entire engine,” Laybourn said in an email. “Also we had to learn how to better communicate between each other to increase our effectiveness on the project.”
Seniors Arellano and Johnson created a concept for a patching device for the International Space Station to fix exterior holes in a spacecraft. They used technical sketching, a 3D computer drafting program, coding and a 3D printer to complete the project as well as research and understanding of basic electronic hardware.
Arellano was inspired to take on and solve a real world problem. Johnson has an interest in space, electronics, robotics and coding.
In an email, Johnson said they learned time management skills, new features in the computer drafting program, troubleshooting, modifying 3D prints, communication skills and “deepened understanding of electronics, robotics and code.”
“I learned that collaboration leads to great ideas and outcomes, and that integrating several moving parts is a very rewarding challenge to overcome,” Arellano said in an email.
Other students including Crea and Eldred created a solar powered electric lawn mower and Farr and Soto build a multi-liquid spray bottle. Delylah Minear and Christian Reed’s project was a solar powered RC plane that won the U.S. Agency for International Development Award.
The students’ project will be on display at the Expo along with demonstrations. Engineering Pathway alumni will also talk about the DeAtley Center’s program and how it helped them develop problem-solving skills for their future study and careers. Local engineers and technicians will also discuss the importance of working in high-tech careers.
Brewster may be contacted at kbrewster@lmtribune.com or at (208) 848-2297.