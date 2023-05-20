MOSCOW — A team of University of Idaho, Lewis-Clark State College and Washington State University veterinary students will join a research team to study how wildfire smoke affects dairy cows and other animals.

The research will be funded by a four-year, $771,596 National Institute of Food and Agriculture grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and builds upon a prior project that found milk production dropped significantly following an especially smoky period of the summer of 2020.