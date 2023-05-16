MOSES LAKE — While it’s not the hottest weather ever in mid-May, the Columbia Basin is getting an early taste of summer, with temperatures in the high 80s to mid-90s expected through next weekend.
Todd Carter, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Spokane, said that while the temperatures are not unheard of for this time of year in Eastern Washington, it’s still pretty warm for mid-May.
“It’s not unheard of, and it’s not record-breaking by any means,” Carter said. “Although we are flirting with record-breaking temperatures for the lows.”
High temperatures are forecast to be about 90 degrees today and Wednesday, creeping up to 95 by Friday. Temperatures in the western half of the state for May 13 and 14 were forecast to be high enough — 85 to 90 degrees — that the Washington Department of Health issued an excessive heat warning.
In the Grant County area, average temperatures are in the mid-70s during this time of year, Carter said.
The higher-than-normal temperatures, 15 degrees or so hotter than average, are due to a ridge of high pressure in the upper atmosphere, he said. But there’s also a weather disturbance closer to the surface, which is contributing to the persistent winds. The wind is forecast to be around through tonight.
“There’s high pressure over us. It’s just not right over us,” Carter said. “There’s another weather system sneaking under it.”
Rain also may be part of that lower-level disturbance.
“We’ll throw in a chance of thunderstorms while we’re at it,” he said.
Once the low-atmosphere weather disturbance passes through, temperatures will start to creep up.
“What we’re left with is a more broad-based high pressure ridge over us,” Carter said.
Temperatures are forecast to top out at about 95 degrees Friday and Saturday in Moses Lake. But in areas closer to the river, such as Mattawa and Desert Aire, temperatures are forecast to be 95 to 97 degrees late in the week.
“In those areas it’s getting close to 100 (degrees),” he said.
A low-pressure system is approaching from the Pacific Ocean and is forecast to break down the high pressure, but Carter said it’s unclear when that will happen.
