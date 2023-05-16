MOSES LAKE — While it’s not the hottest weather ever in mid-May, the Columbia Basin is getting an early taste of summer, with temperatures in the high 80s to mid-90s expected through next weekend.

Todd Carter, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Spokane, said that while the temperatures are not unheard of for this time of year in Eastern Washington, it’s still pretty warm for mid-May.

