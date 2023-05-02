Supportive care after abortions can be hard to find

Anonymous portrait taken for a story by Kelcie Moseley-Morris in Boise, Idaho on April 27, 2023. (Otto Kitsinger for States Newsroom)

 Otto Kitsinger/States Newsroom

Alex D. turned 23 on the day the U.S. Supreme Court released the decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. She was visiting the Omaha Zoo in Nebraska on vacation, riding the chairlift over the rhino exhibit when she saw the news alert on her phone.

She was also eight weeks pregnant and needed an abortion.