Supreme Court denies Creech’s appeal

The Idaho Supreme Court dismissed an appeal Tuesday evening from prisoner Thomas Creech, which would seem to clear yet another hurdle for the state to end the life of its longest-serving member of death row next week.

But that plan was complicated earlier in the day when a federal judge said at a hearing that he would issue a stay of execution for Creech, because the state’s high court had yet to rule on the appeal, which relied on similar legal arguments. Creech was scheduled to be put to death Nov. 13 after a prior attempt to do so earlier this year failed.

U.S. District Judge G. Murray Snow, a senior judge from the District of Arizona, told the courtroom that it was necessary to wait on the Idaho Supreme Court’s ruling before the federal case could move forward. Snow, an appointee of former President George W. Bush, subbed in on Creech’s three active federal appeals because of potential conflicts of interest for Idaho’s federal judges.

“I’m not going to rush justice in a case like this,” Snow said at the hearing, which Creech attended by phone from Idaho’s max prison south of Boise. “Even if the (Idaho court’s) opinion came down today, I would be inclined to stay this matter for at least 20 days.”

On Wednesday morning, he issued the stay, which extended the deadline for all legal filings in the case to Nov. 29. A hearing for oral arguments would be expected to follow, plus time for Snow to issue his decision in the case, and push out the possibility of a new execution date for Creech even further.

Because the Supreme Court’s ruling “was issued just a week before Creech’s scheduled execution, a stay is necessary to allow the parties to fully brief, and for this court to fully consider” the arguments, Snow wrote in the order.

Idaho Department of Correction spokesperson Sanda Kuzeta-Cerimagic told the Statesman by email Tuesday that prison officials were aware of the verbal stay, but were awaiting the judge’s written order to take any action. On Wednesday afternoon, the prison system issued public notice that Creech had been returned to his cell on death row and execution preparations suspended.

The Idaho Attorney General’s Office, represented at the hearing by LaMont Anderson, the state’s chief capital deputy attorney general, opposed the issuance of a stay. A stay, or pause, meant the standing death warrant for Creech, obtained Oct. 16, would exceed its 30-day expiration date, Anderson acknowledged to the court. Creech’s death warrant would expire “on its own terms,” the prison system’s notice read.

Creech’s attorneys with the nonprofit Federal Defender Services of Idaho have alleged in the case that a second attempt to execute Creech would violate his constitutional rights, including against cruel and unusual punishment. Creech’s attorneys with the State Public Defender’s Office appealed a similar case to Idaho’s high court.

An Idaho district judge dismissed the case in September. Creech’s state public defenders appealed to the Idaho Supreme Court, where it awaited a decision from the five justices for more than a week.

Justice Cynthia Meyer wrote the court’s opinion, which affirmed the lower state court’s decision. Concurring were Justices Robyn Brody and Gregory Moeller. Chief Justice G. Richard Bevan wrote a separate concurrence, joined by Justice Roger Burdick.