TACOMA — A recent survey of cyclists from across the U.S. ranked three Washington cities the most feared by cyclists and three more Washington cities the safest for cyclists.

Binar Chase, a personal injury law firm based in Southern CA, commissioned Cherry Digital, a marketing agency, to survey 3,000 cyclists to ask them to rate how safe or unsafe they felt on daily commutes on a scale from 1-10, 10 being the safest.