KELLOGG, Idaho — A 31-year-old man detained at the scene of a shooting in northern Idaho that left four people dead Sunday has been booked into jail on probable cause for murder and is a neighbor of the victims, state police said.

In a news release late Monday afternoon, Idaho State Police said they were still investigating the shooting deaths in the small city of Kellogg, about 36 miles east of Coeur d’Alene, after working through the night.