Swallows Park beach to open in August

Swallows Park swim beach near Clarkston is projected to open the first week of August.
The Army Corps of Engineers have been hauling fill material to the site to fill the gap between the beach and an island, and their dirt work is almost done.
Swallows Park swim beach near Clarkston is projected to open the first week of August.
The Army Corps of Engineers have been hauling fill material to the site to fill the gap between the beach and an island, and their dirt work is almost done.
Dylan Peters, a Corps spokesman based in Walla Walla, said the overall goal of the project is to rehabilitate the Swallows Park swim area and eliminate safety hazards.
“For years this area has suffered the effects of sedimentation, which has increased shallow water habitat in the swim area,” Peters said Thursday. “These shallow areas attracted high densities of Canada geese and other birds, resulting in degraded water quality.”
Because of the safety issue, warnings about high concentrations of E. coli bacteria have been posted in the past, and the swimming beach was frequently closed to the public.
Filling the existing shallow pool and restoring native vegetation will eliminate the water quality hazards and help establish a sustainable swim beach for park users, Peters said.
The project began in late 2021 when staff from the Lower Granite Natural Resources Management Office began hauling fill material to the area. Although the beach is slated to open next month, the Corps is planning a formal grand opening ceremony in 2024, Peters said.
Approximately 30,000 tons of material is being used to fill in this area. During the process, mounds of dirt have been visible to motorists driving nearby State Route 129 and park visitors. Sand is now being brought in to complete the new beach.
Swallows Park is a popular day-use area along the Snake River. In addition to the restored beach, the park includes a four-lane boat ramp and 1.4 miles of the paved Greenbelt Trail, covered picnic areas, restrooms and playground equipment.
Sandaine can be reached at kerris@lmtribune.com.
Sign up today to have headlines, breaking news or our weekly sports newsletter, the Rundown, delivered straight to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.