Greencreek native Cliff Tacke has been appointed to the Idaho Wheat Commission, the commission announced Friday.
Gov. Brad Little appointed Tacke to represent wheat farmers in District 2. Tacke will replace Bill Flory of Winchester, who has served on the commission since 2010.
Tacke has been involved in state organizational leadership roles for nearly two decades. He has served as the director of the REA Electrical Co-op and as a member of the Idaho County weed board and county Soil and Water District board. He was a member of the Idaho Health Systems Agency for several years.
Tacke grew up in Greencreek in a multigenerational family farm. He and his wife, Sue, operated a row crop farm where they grew wheat, barley, hay, mustard and Kentucky bluegrass. He is now retired but remains active in several farm activities.
Tacke said, now that he is retired, he has time to serve on the commission and views it as a way to give back to his community and to one of the commodities that has supported his business life.
Tacke studied soil science at the University of Idaho. He is active in his church and hobbies include snow skiing and playing and studying music. He and his wife have three children and seven grandchildren.
District 2 includes Adams, Boise, Clearwater, Gem, Idaho, Lewis, Nez Perce, Payette, Valley, and Washington counties. The Idaho Wheat Commission is a self-governing, quasi-state agency led by five commissioners appointed from around the state by the sitting governor to serve up to two five-year terms.
