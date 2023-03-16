TACOMA — In the last four months, the city of Tacoma has removed 23 encampments as a result of an ordinance banning homeless camps around temporary shelters and protected waters.

The ordinance, passed by the City Council on a 6-3 vote Oct. 11, restricts homeless camps within 10 blocks of the city’s temporary shelters and within 200 feet of protected waters and the Puyallup River.