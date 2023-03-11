I should know by now that when I am in a large, unfamiliar city not to rely on driving directions from a person whose age is still in the single digits.
There have been unexpected outcomes in the past. I was instructed to drive my 4-year-old granddaughter, Erin, to the nearby elementary school when I was visiting my daughter and her family in Yorba Linda, Calif. I was given the directions, guaranteed that it was “easy,” and assured that if I forgot, Erin, who knew the route well, could help me.
Yet, when I pulled up to an intersection and couldn’t recall which way to turn I asked Erin, sitting in the backseat: “Do I go right or left?”
“What’s left mean?” Erin responded.
A few years later, I was driving my 3-year-old grandson, Micah, to the zoo in Boise. I’ve lived in Boise; I thought I knew it well. But that once-backwater cow town has grown and changed so much over the past few decades that even old-timers get lost in the mishmash of interchanges and outcroppings of shopping centers.
I emerged from the zoo thinking I was on a familiar street. But I quickly realized that I was in a totally new part of town. The more I kept driving the more confused I became.
“Micah, do you know where we are?” I asked, glancing in the rearview mirror. He was asleep in his car seat. So much for depending on a 3-year-old.
Recently when I returned to Boise to visit my son and his family, I was asked to drive Micah, now 8, to his baseball practice across town. I remember when being a grandma was all about telling the kids stories and baking cookies.
These days it’s about being a chauffeur.
This time I had Google maps to help out, so I felt fairly sure I could get where I was going. And, of course, I had been bolstered by Micah’s insistence that he knew the way to the ball field.
So you would think that an experienced granny like me would not fall for it when Micah said: “Turn this way.”
“That’s not what Google maps says,” I told him.
“This is a shortcut,” said Micah. “It’s the way Dad always goes.”
We turned and several miles later ended up God knows where. Just an empty shed on the edge of a muddy lot and not a ball field in sight. So I swung around and headed back the other way.
When we finally landed at the practice field the coach was waiting and pointed to his watch.