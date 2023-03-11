I should know by now that when I am in a large, unfamiliar city not to rely on driving directions from a person whose age is still in the single digits.

There have been unexpected outcomes in the past. I was instructed to drive my 4-year-old granddaughter, Erin, to the nearby elementary school when I was visiting my daughter and her family in Yorba Linda, Calif. I was given the directions, guaranteed that it was “easy,” and assured that if I forgot, Erin, who knew the route well, could help me.