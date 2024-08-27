Targeted meds are popular in Seattle area

Are President Donald Trump and his administration going after the most commonly prescribed medications for depression and anxiety?

A lot of people have expressed this concern after an executive order from the White House announced the creation of a “Make America Healthy Again” Commission, headed by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Trump’s order included a directive to “assess the prevalence of and threat posed by the prescription of” drugs including selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors, or SSRIs.

Kennedy has characterized SSRIs, a class of drugs often used to treat depression and anxiety, as highly addictive, potentially dangerous and overprescribed.

Some commonly prescribed SSRIs include Prozac (fluoxetine), Celexa (citalopram), Zoloft (sertraline) and Lexapro (escitalopram).

The efficacy of these drugs, and their benefits versus risks, are hotly debated topics, but there is no denying their prevalence — especially among women, who are treated for depression at nearly twice the rate of men in the U.S.

Some new market research data shows that in the Seattle area, there is a remarkably high use of antidepressants and antianxiety medication among young women.

According to survey data from market research firm Nielsen, 33% of women 18 to 35 in the Seattle market area — a projected 205,000 young women — used medication to combat depression or anxiety in the past 12 months. Among men in the same age group in the Seattle area, only around 15% — a projected 102,000 young men — had used these medications.

Overall, nearly 19% of adults in our market — around 847,000 people — used medication for depression or anxiety, which was a little higher than the national average of around 17%.

The gender gap in the use of these medications is evident across all adult age groups. Among Seattle-area women, 25% had used these drugs, compared with 12% of men.